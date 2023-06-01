Heck of a Morning: Reaction to UFC matchmaker tweets, Conor McGregor’s TUF 31 return

The Ultimate Fighter returned to the screens for MMA fans on Tuesday with big-name coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler selecting their teams, seedings, and matchups to see who will emerge in the bantamweight and lightweight divisions. For those who watched, did it hook you enough to want to return for episode two?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the premiere of TUF 31, and why he’s intrigued enough to give it another chance next week. Additionally, listener topics include McGregor as a coach and not showing up to the weigh-in for the first fight of the season, UFC matchmaker Mick Maynard’s tweets over the weekend about card quality, the potential of the UFC heavyweight division with fighters like Sergei Pavlovich, Jailton Almeida, and Tom Aspinall emerging, how — or if — Jon Jones fits into the equation, golf foursomes featuring MMA fighters, former TUF champ Jesse Taylor, who Shavkat Rakhmonov could fight next, and more.

