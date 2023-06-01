PFL 2023 Playoffs kick off in San Antonio on Aug. 4

San Antonio hosts the start of the PFL Playoffs in August.

The league announced Thursday that the first 2023 PFL Playoff event is set to take place Aug. 4 at Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, with the featherweight and light heavyweight divisions to be featured on the card. Participants are still to be determined with the regular season still underway.

2022 featherweight champion Brendan Loughnane currently sits atop the featherweight standings with 5 points after a second-round TKO of Marlon Moraes, while Marthin Hamlet and Josh Silveira top the light heavyweight standings with 6 points each after scoring first-round finishes at PFL 1 this past April.

2023 light heavyweight champion Rob Wilkinson has been removed from the season due to a positive drug test. That news came in the wake of several other PFL fighters failing drug tests, including former UFC standouts Thiago Silva and Krzysztof Jotko.

The PFL’s debut in San Antonio marks the league’s second visit to the “Lone Star State.” Last season, the first three events of 2022 were held at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington.

When the semifinals are resolved on Aug. 4, two fighters will move on to the PFL Finals for a chance at a $1 million prize and a 2023 league championship.