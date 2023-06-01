Jake Paul explains why Logan Paul wasn’t in running for Nate Diaz fight, claims Diaz was ‘playing both sides’

Jake Paul had to get real with his brother Logan.

On Aug. 5, Jake is set to fight former UFC star Nate Diaz in an eight-round boxing match, which takes place at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Diaz has had words for both Paul brothers in the past and Logan Paul recently claimed that a bout with Diaz was being discussed.

According to Jake, that wasn’t exactly the case.

“How did you get the Nate Diaz fight, because I thought I had it locked up,” Logan asked Jake on an episode of his Impaulsive podcast. “I thought for sure I had it locked up, how did you get that fight?”

“You never had it locked up,” Jake answered.

“He told us we did. He was playing me. He was playing me hard.”

“I told you that,” Jake explained. “I told you he’s playing both sides. ... Basically, some of the people he worked with—He doesn’t know what the f*** he’s doing. Like, he does and he doesn’t. But just throwing money at someone doesn’t make them want to do it. At the end of the day, what it came down to, honestly, is that he thought the world would view our fight as way more legitimate than you. Him fighting you, to him was a money grab because you hadn’t ‘beaten anybody.’”

Both Paul brothers have had enormous success transitioning from the world of YouTube and social media stardom, with Jake participating in a number of high-profile boxing matches that include wins over former MMA champions Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren. He suffered his first defeat this past February when he lost a split decision to reality TV star Tommy Fury.

Logan actually got the influencer boxing ball rolling when he faced KSI in August 2018 (Jake was featured on the undercard against KSI’s brother Deji), but has since made the move to the WWE where he has already performed in two WrestleMania matches. However, during his boxing stint, he did manage to score a match with Floyd Mayweather.

Though Mayweather outboxed Logan over eight rounds, the bout was arranged as an exhibition and thus no official result was announced. Responding to the suggestion that Logan hadn’t beaten anyone, the Paul brothers joked that he may have eked out a win against the boxing legend.

“I beat Floyd Mayweather,” Logan said before immediately bursting into laughter.

“I thought so,” Jake said. “Me and me.”