Between the Links: McGregor vs. Chandler, PFL drug test failures, Bellator vs. RIZIN 2, UFC Vegas 74

The first episode of the highly anticipated 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter is in the books featuring future opponents Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as the coaches. With the hype being built throughout the year, did the season premiere and the seeds planted live up to it?

On an all-new edition of Between the Links, the panel will give a grade to the first episode of TUF 31, to both coaches, and if the intrigue levels for the rest of the season were raised after Tuesday’s show. Additionally, topics include 2022 PFL champ Rob Wilkinson adding to the long list of fighters who have failed drug tests for the 2023 season and how bad this issue is for the promotion, Bellator vs. RIZIN 2 being announced for July, along with the addition of a Bellator flyweight division, Saturday’s UFC Vegas 74 event headlined by Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and Alexander K. Lee.

