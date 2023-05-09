Heck of a Morning: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley, Fabian Edwards joins the show

Aljamain Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288 this past Saturday to retain his bantamweight championship, and becoming the first champion in the division to defend the belt three consecutive times. Sterling is now on a collision course with Sean O’Malley in a massive bout at 135.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck recaps UFC 288, along with Sterling’s big win over Cejudo and how the fight was scored, and the upcoming matchup with O’Malley. Additionally, listener questions include Belal Muhammad’s win over Gilbert Burns, if he’ll get a title shot in his next fight, Yan Xiaonan’s finish of Jessica Andrade and a potential championship bout with Zhang Weili, Kron Gracie’s performance, Movsar Evloev’s future, and more.

Plus, Bellator middleweight Fabian Edwards joins the program to preview his Bellator Paris main event matchup with Gegard Mousasi, discuss his thoughts on champion Johnny Eblen, his brother Leon Edwards’ mindset when it comes to a potential fight with Colby Covington, and more.

You can listen live to Heck of a Morning Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 10 a.m. ET on the MMA Fighting Twitter Spaces.