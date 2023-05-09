Filed under: News Latest News Videos Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference video By MMA Fighting Newswire Updated May 9, 2023, 2:37pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter At the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz will discuss their upcoming fight on Aug. 5 in Dallas. The press conference is expected to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Get the latest gear UFC 288 Artist Series T-Shirt UFC 288 Event T-Shirt Henry Cejudo Statement T-Shirt Aljamain Sterling Champ T-Shirt UFC Anniversary Limited Edition Fight Glove Henry Cejudo Authentic Walkout Jersey Aljamain Sterling Authentic Walkout Jersey Belal Muhammad Quote T-Shirt More From MMA Fighting Alan Jouban on Kron Gracie’s performance at UFC 288: ‘When you see butt-scooting in the UFC, it’s not a good look’ Dominick Cruz: Henry Cejudo win at UFC 288 would’ve been ‘catastrophic’ for 135 division Henry Cejudo calls out Merab Dvalishvili for UFC Boston, Dvalishvili responds Thiago Santos, Krzysztof Jotko, two others fail drug tests after first half of PFL 2023 season Morning Report: Colby Covington says ‘racist’ Belal Muhammad will ‘have to fight again’ before title shot Paddy Pimblett responds to Matt Frevola callout; Frevola willing to wait and potentially fight on NYC card Loading comments...
