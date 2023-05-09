UFC adds Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad to London show in July

Top-ranked bantamweights Ketlen Vieira and Pannie Kianzad will collide at the UFC London show at the O2 Arena on July 22, the company announced Tuesday.

The promotion has yet to reveal the headlining attraction for the Fight Night card.

Vieira (13-3) will attempt to climb back the 135-pound mountain after losing a decision to Raquel Pennington, slowing her rise to the top with previous victories over former titleholders Holly Holm and Miesha Tate.

Kianzad (16-6), born in Iran but fighting out of Sweden, is coming off a win over Lina Lansberg. “Banzai” won five of her past six under the UFC banner, including former title contenders Bethe Correia and Alexis Davis.