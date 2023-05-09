Rankings Show: AK vs. The World, plus Cejudo’s future, 3 most interesting final fights for Jon Jones, more

Chaos reigns on the latest episode of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show as the crew tie up some loose ends for UFC 288.

Co-hosts Shaun Al-Shatti and Alexander K. Lee are joined by their good pals Jed Meshew and Damon Martin to debate where Henry Cejudo falls in the bantamweight division after his split decision loss (around 5:36), whether Cejudo vs. Merab Dvalishvilli is the next move (around 25:33), make sense of AK’s obscene disrespect for Aljamain Sterling in the pound-for-pound ranks (around 29:43), plus Belal Muhammad’s rise into the welterweight top 5 (around 42:15). Then, the gang dons their best Sean Shelby cosplay to rank the top 3 most interesting opponents for a Jon Jones retirement fight (around 53:25).

Listen to the latest episode of the MMA Fighting Rankings Show below and don’t forget to subscribe to the MMA Fighting feed on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all your other favorite podcast platforms for the latest episodes.