Thiago Santos, Krzysztof Jotko, two others fail drug tests after first half of PFL 2023 season

Four fighters tested positive for banned substances following the first half of the PFL heavyweight and light heavyweight season in Las Vegas, multiple people with knowledge of the situation told MMA Fighting.

Former UFC title contender Thiago Santos and longtime UFC veteran Krzysztof Jotko, both fighters who debuted under the PFL banner this past April, have failed drug tests. Santos lost to 2022 PFL champion Rob Wilkinson in the co-main event of PFL 1, with Jotko dropping a decision to Will Fleury on the same card.

Two fighters who also tested positive for banned substances are heavyweights Bruno Cappelozza and Rizvan Kuniev, who defeated Matheus Scheffel and Renan Ferreira at PFL 2 on April 7, respectively. The substances were not disclosed, nor the length of suspension each will face.

It’s still unclear which direction the PFL is going to take with four athletes now pulled from the remaining of the 2023 season. Santos was scheduled to face Mohammad Fakhreddine on June 8, with Jotko taking on Ty Flores on the same PFL 4 card in Atlanta. PFL has yet to announce the next bouts for Cappelozza and Kuniev.