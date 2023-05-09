Morning Report: Jamahal Hill not worried about Jiri Prochazka, will ‘beat the dog s*** out of that man’

Jamahal Hill knows who to expect as his first title challenger.

The UFC light heavyweight division has completely fallen apart at the top since Jiri Prochazka’s epic come-from-behind title win in June 2022. Submitting Glover Teixeira with a late Hail Mary rear-naked choke submission, Prochazka was set to run things back with his predecessor at the end of the year.

Unfortunately for “Denisa,” disaster struck during a training session leading up to his would-be first title defense. Prochazka suffered a shoulder injury, tearing ligaments and requiring surgery that ultimately led to his vacating of the title. Teixeira was pushed aside and the UFC 282 co-main event between Magomed Ankalaev and former champion Jan Blachowicz was elevated to the vacant title headliner. Stunningly, Ankalaev and Blachowicz fought to a majority draw, keeping the title vacant and creating an instant next pairing between Teixeira and Jamahal Hill for the following month.

Hill got the job done impressively, capitalizing on the big unexpected opportunity to earn a relatively one-sided unanimous decision against the savvy veteran and former titlist. Before Hill officially held gold, he already had his sights on Prochazka as a future opponent with the title on the line. The difference now is that the roles will be reversed when Prochazka is ready to return and Hill doesn’t expect things to be as competitive as he once did.

“I don’t feel like it has to be a war,” Hill told MMA Junkie of an impending Prochazka fight. “I feel like my skill level is vastly past that of his own. I feel like he’s a very physical dude. He’s strong, he’s got some natural physical attributes, but the skill and understanding on the level that I understand this s***? He’s not there.

“I was just watching his fights the other day. He’s not that guy. I can’t wait to get him in there. I truly can’t wait to get him in there so he can see what it’s like. It’s going to be funny. I’m going to beat the dog s*** out of that man.”

Prochazka has been about as entertaining as a fighter can hope to be throughout their career, seeing the judges’ scorecards only twice in 33 fights. Primarily a knockout artist with 25 of his 29 wins ending via knockout, Prochazka rocketed to UFC champion status in no time, needing only two wins over former title challengers Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes before the Teixeira classic.

The road to recovery was expected to be a long one for Prochazka, which is why he let go of his freshly achieved belt. The Czech Republic native may have the Wolverine-like abilities he anticipated, however, as roughly six months post-injury could be when he’s ready to go, according to Hill. If not, the champion will take whoever else is ready.

“I’m hearing maybe August [in Boston] — hopefully we get that in and get that contract soon,” Hill said. “I’m not trying to wait past August. That’s all I know. I don’t want to wait past summer. Whether it’s Jiri or whoever steps forward, I’m ready to get it in.

“Whoever steps forward [if Prochazka isn’t ready], because right now, no one else makes sense, for real. Some guys are going to have to make some leaps or whatever to put themselves out and separate themselves from the pack. Whoever that is, that’s who I’ll take on.”

The UFC light heavyweight division as a whole feels like it’s been entirely forgotten since UFC 282. Eagerly anticipating the return of our samurai king.

Thanks for reading!

