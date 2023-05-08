 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 288 medical suspensions: Gilbert Burns out indefinitely pending clearance for left shoulder

By Steven Marrocco
UFC 288: Muhammad v Burns Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The shoulder injury Gilbert Burns suffered in the first round of his UFC 288 fight with Belal Muhammad will require him to get a doctor’s clearance.

For now, Burns is suspended indefinitely pending that clearance, according to medical suspensions released on Monday by the New Jersey Athletic Control Board, which regulated this past Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Burns, who appeared visibly dejected during the five-round fight, ultimately lost a unanimous decision to Muhammad, who has been assured of a welterweight title shot against the winner of an upcoming fight between champ Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

In total, 14 fighters on the 12-bout card received medical suspensions. Fighters with indefinite terms need a doctor’s clearance to fight again.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC 288:

  • Henry Cejudo: suspended 30 days with no contact.
  • Gilbert Burns: suspended indefinitely pending orthopedist clearance of left shoulder and suspended indefinitely pending X-ray of left shoulder; also suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Jessica Andrade: suspended 30 days with no contact for TKO.
  • Movsar Evloev: suspended 14 days with no contact.
  • Diego Lopes: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Drew Dober: suspended 30 days with no contact for TKO.
  • Kennedy Nzechukwu: suspended 30 days with no contact.
  • Devin Clark: suspended 14 days with no contact.
  • Khaos Williams: suspended indefinitely pending X-ray right foot, and suspended indefinitely pending MRI of left knee; also suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Rolando Bedoya: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
  • Braxton Smith: suspended 30 days with no contact for TKO.
  • Ikram Aliskerov: suspended 7 days with no contact.
  • Phil Hawes: suspended 60 days with no contact for KO.
  • Joseph Holmes: suspended indefinitely pending orthopedist clearance of left forearm and suspended 30 days with no contact for TKO.

