UFC 288 medical suspensions: Gilbert Burns out indefinitely pending clearance for left shoulder

The shoulder injury Gilbert Burns suffered in the first round of his UFC 288 fight with Belal Muhammad will require him to get a doctor’s clearance.
For now, Burns is suspended indefinitely pending that clearance, according to medical suspensions released on Monday by the New Jersey Athletic Control Board, which regulated this past Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Burns, who appeared visibly dejected during the five-round fight, ultimately lost a unanimous decision to Muhammad, who has been assured of a welterweight title shot against the winner of an upcoming fight between champ Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.
In total, 14 fighters on the 12-bout card received medical suspensions. Fighters with indefinite terms need a doctor’s clearance to fight again.
Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC 288:
- Henry Cejudo: suspended 30 days with no contact.
- Gilbert Burns: suspended indefinitely pending orthopedist clearance of left shoulder and suspended indefinitely pending X-ray of left shoulder; also suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
- Jessica Andrade: suspended 30 days with no contact for TKO.
- Movsar Evloev: suspended 14 days with no contact.
- Diego Lopes: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
- Drew Dober: suspended 30 days with no contact for TKO.
- Kennedy Nzechukwu: suspended 30 days with no contact.
- Devin Clark: suspended 14 days with no contact.
- Khaos Williams: suspended indefinitely pending X-ray right foot, and suspended indefinitely pending MRI of left knee; also suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
- Rolando Bedoya: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact.
- Braxton Smith: suspended 30 days with no contact for TKO.
- Ikram Aliskerov: suspended 7 days with no contact.
- Phil Hawes: suspended 60 days with no contact for KO.
- Joseph Holmes: suspended indefinitely pending orthopedist clearance of left forearm and suspended 30 days with no contact for TKO.
Loading comments...