UFC 288 medical suspensions: Gilbert Burns out indefinitely pending clearance for left shoulder

The shoulder injury Gilbert Burns suffered in the first round of his UFC 288 fight with Belal Muhammad will require him to get a doctor’s clearance.

For now, Burns is suspended indefinitely pending that clearance, according to medical suspensions released on Monday by the New Jersey Athletic Control Board, which regulated this past Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Burns, who appeared visibly dejected during the five-round fight, ultimately lost a unanimous decision to Muhammad, who has been assured of a welterweight title shot against the winner of an upcoming fight between champ Leon Edwards and Colby Covington.

In total, 14 fighters on the 12-bout card received medical suspensions. Fighters with indefinite terms need a doctor’s clearance to fight again.

Here is the full list of medical suspensions from UFC 288: