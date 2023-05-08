Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill now set to headline May 20 UFC event in Las Vegas

Mackenzie Dern and Angela Hill will now headline UFC Vegas 73 on May 20 in a five-round strawweight contest, multiple people with knowledge of the change told MMA Fighting on Monday.

Dern vs. Hill was originally scheduled for three rounds at Saturday’s UFC on ABC 4 in Charlotte, N.C., but the company needed a new main event attraction for the May 20 card after Irene Aldana was pulled from a clash with Raquel Pennington to replace Julianna Peña at UFC 289. Aldana now faces two-division champion Amanda Nunes for the UFC bantamweight belt on June 10 in Vancouver, Canada.

Dern (12-3), victorious in seven of 10 octagon appearances, looks to rebound from a majority decision loss to Yan Xiaonan this past October.

Hill (15-12), a former Invicta FC champion, attempts to tie her longest UFC winning streak at the UFC APEX following decision victories over Lupita Godinez and Emily Ducote in 2022.

Check the updated UFC Vegas 73 lineup below.

Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Diego Ferreira vs. Michael Johnson

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Vanessa Demopoulos

Orion Cosce vs. Gilbert Urbina

Ilir Latifi vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Chase Hooper vs. Nick Fiore

Natalia Silva vs. Victoria Leonardo

Clayton Carpenter vs. Stephen Erceg

Damon Martin contributed to this report.