The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley, Demetrious Johnson, Yan Xiaonan, Dominick Cruz, and Matt Frevola

By Ariel Helwani Updated
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. UK time.

12 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to all angles of UFC 288.

12:35 p.m.: Sean O’Malley returns to chat about Aljamain Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo, his in-cage faceoff with Sterling, their upcoming fight, and much more.

1:05 p.m.: Former UFC champion Dominick Cruz discusses the state of his bantamweight division, the fallout from UFC 288, and more.

1:30 p.m.: MMA legend and ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson stops by to talk about his trilogy win over Adriano Moraes, what’s next, and more.

2 p.m.: Yan Xiaonan reflects on her massive knockout win over Jessica Andrade at UFC 288 and looks ahead to whether a title fight against Weili Zhang is next.

2:15 p.m.: Matt Frevola looks back on his scintillating win over Drew Dober at UFC 288.

2:35 p.m.: Bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling returns following his successful UFC 288 title defense over Henry Cejudo.

3:05 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals review our best bets from the UFC 288 weekend.

