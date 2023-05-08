The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley, Demetrious Johnson, Yan Xiaonan, Dominick Cruz, and Matt Frevola

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. UK time.

12 p.m. ET: We kick off the show by reacting to all angles of UFC 288.

12:35 p.m.: Sean O’Malley returns to chat about Aljamain Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo, his in-cage faceoff with Sterling, their upcoming fight, and much more.

1:05 p.m.: Former UFC champion Dominick Cruz discusses the state of his bantamweight division, the fallout from UFC 288, and more.

1:30 p.m.: MMA legend and ONE flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson stops by to talk about his trilogy win over Adriano Moraes, what’s next, and more.

2 p.m.: Yan Xiaonan reflects on her massive knockout win over Jessica Andrade at UFC 288 and looks ahead to whether a title fight against Weili Zhang is next.

2:15 p.m.: Matt Frevola looks back on his scintillating win over Drew Dober at UFC 288.

2:35 p.m.: Bantamweight king Aljamain Sterling returns following his successful UFC 288 title defense over Henry Cejudo.

3:05 p.m.: GC and the Parlay Pals review our best bets from the UFC 288 weekend.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.