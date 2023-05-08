Rankings Shakeup: Is Henry Cejudo a top 5 bantamweight again after narrow UFC 288 loss?

Aljamain Sterling remains king of the bantamweight class, but where does UFC 288’s result leave Henry Cejudo?

The former two-division champ lost a razor-close split decision in his MMA return after three years away, coming within one scorecard of stealing the title away from Sterling. With his grand plans of three-division glory suddenly put on hold, Cejudo was noncommittal about his future in the aftermath of Saturday’s card; at least for now, though, he’s is back in the fold. So where does Cejudo fall in the current 135-pound pecking order?

That was a divisive question for MMA Fighting’s eight-person rankings panel, as Cejudo garnered votes as high as No. 3 and as low as unranked following his UFC 288 loss.

In the end, “Triple C” landed at No. 6, settling in behind Sterling, Merab Dvalishvili, Sean O’Malley, Cory Sandhagen, and Petr Yan, but ahead of Bellator’s own rock-star bantamweight Patchy Mix.

Is that the right call? Should Cejudo be higher or lower than we have here?

