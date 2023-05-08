 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC 288

By Mike Heck
While Aljamain Sterling will likely have his next UFC bantamweight title defense this summer — at least, according to Dana White — following his UFC 288 main event win, where does Henry Cejudo go after falling short in his comeback bid? Was that the final fight for the storied career of “Triple C”?

On an all-new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee attempt to answer that question. And if Cejudo were to stick around, what would be the matchup to make? Additionally, future matchups are discussed for Belal Muhammad after his dominant decision victory in the co-main event, Gilbert Burns after being on the wrong end of the scorecards, Yan Xiaonan following her incredible finish of Jessica Andrade, along with Movsar Evloev, Charles Jourdain, and more.

If you missed the live stream, you can still watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.

