 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Morning Report: Colby Covington says ‘racist’ Belal Muhammad will ‘have to fight again’ before title shot

By Drake Riggs
/ new
UFC 288 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Colby Covington wasn’t impressed by Belal Muhammad’s performance at UFC 288 this past weekend.

The UFC welterweight division’s very best have been highlighted on four consecutive pay-per-view events stretching back to UFC 285 in March. Whether it be top contenders jockeying for position or the champion competing, there have been month-by-month developments that are keeping things interesting. Despite all the movement, however, one thing has remained the same and that’s Covington’s role as the next title challenger, according to UFC President Dana White.

Gilbert Burns went into enemy territory last month at UFC 287 to take out the hometown favorite Jorge Masvidal and hopefully change White’s mind on Covington. Instead, it led the Brazilian to a quick turnaround for UFC 288 with a five-round co-main event against Belal Muhammad, who many argue deserves the shot more than any other contender at present.

An early injury, unfortunately, hindered Burns for the entirety of his Muhammad clash, leading to a unanimous decision loss and Muhammad’s apparent next crack at gold behind “Chaos.” In the end, the one-time interim champion believes it was a meaningless bout with only one true benefactor.

“Two losers going out there and [seeing] who’s the biggest loser,” Covington told Submission Radio. “There was only one winner, guys. They weren’t guaranteed anything. Everybody knows, Dana said it over and over again, I don’t know how many times the dorks over in the MMA media need it to be explained, I’m next for the world title fight. They weren’t fighting for anything last night.

“The only person that profited and won last night was [their Dominance MMA manager] Ali ‘Abdelasleeze’ (Abdelaziz). That’s the only guy. He couldn’t lose. He put two guys out there and it was a risk for both of them for no reason. What’re they fighting for? They’re not fighting for anything. The UFC didn’t care to make that fight. It’s not like that fight was gonna sell pay-per-views or make this a big pay-per-view draw. No, those guys are nobodies.

“If anything, they’re just trying to get rid of that racist, ‘Remember the Racist’ Belal Muhammad,” he continued. “It’s disgusting, man. ‘Bill Lial’ is a racist. The fact that he said I earned something on the color of my skin because I’m white. No, nobody earns — that’s disgusting that you could ever look at someone like that and point fingers and judge them because the color of my skin. That’s clear racism and no one walked it back, no one’s said sorry for it, none of this. So, it’s disgusting that that loser would say that.”

Muhammad vs. Burns came together shortly after UFC 288 lost its original co-main event between top lightweights Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush. With some turbulent negotiations regarding the weight coming into play, it seemed that the fight may not get made in time. Ultimately, things were sorted out and allowed Muhammad to further extend his impressive stretch of fights to 10 without a loss.

“They were fighting for nothing last night,” Covington said. “You think he’s just gonna sit out until early 2024 because now this title fight’s getting pushed back until later in the end of the year, Fall, Winter. You think he’s just gonna be able to sit out? That he has that type of star power to sit out then call his shot? No, he’s gonna have to fight again, and rightfully so. When you make racist comments and you’re on the ESPN platform, this is a big platform, a lot of families and there’s a lot of kids that are looking up to us so the fact that he would make a racist comment at such a divisive time — we don’t need anymore divide in this country. We need coming together and people working together and not judging someone off the color of their skin.

“No, I did not earn this off the color of my skin. I earned this cause numbers, because of my accomplishments, beating world champion after world champion after Hall of Famer after Hall of Famer. I’m up here for a reason, not because the color of my skin like ‘Bill Lial,’ ‘Remember the Racist.’”

In terms of accolades and accomplishments, Covington is set to enter his impending title shot against the champion Leon Edwards having gone 2-2 in his last four, alternating wins and losses. Covington, 35, has only lost in title tilts opposite the former champion Kamaru Usman since December 2015 and last fought in March 2022, defeating Jorge Masvidal via a unanimous decision.

Early hopes were for the welterweight title bout to take place back in Edwards’ home of England where he successfully defended against Usman in March at UFC 286. In attendance as the backup fighter for the bout, Covington is nothing but complimentary of the country’s fans and upset he won’t get to compete at the event that’s now been relegated to a July Fight Night event.

Covington now anticipates the Edwards matchup to take place in August or September, but hopes it can happen sooner.

“The real facts and truth of the knowledge of why it didn’t pan out — there’s only one person to blame, guys,” Covington said. “The UFC, they already switched the card from ESPN to a pay-per-view, and Dana already had it set in stone that it was gonna be a pay-per-view. I was on board, UFC was pushing for it. They really wanted to give the fans of the U.K. a show because they realize how good of business and how good of energy it is over there in the U.K. in that O2 Arena. Those fans are fricken amazing. Like honestly, it’s the most electric fans I’ve ever been around.

“The only reason that fight didn’t happen is Leon f****** ‘Scott.’ That’s the only reason it didn’t happen and it’s sad. But you know what, guess what, guys? Now he’s gotta come to American soil and surrender like Cornwallis. Yes, I’m talking about Yorktown. Everybody knows Leon is nothing more than a placeholder and his new name is ‘Low IQ’ Edwards.”

TOP STORIES

Takeaways. Aljamain Sterling, Belal Muhammad demand respect amid MMA’s eternal sea of negativity

Trouble. Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing into two cars, flipping truck in Hollywood

Bantamweight. Sean O’Malley calls Merab Dvalishili ‘a little goofball’ after altercation; Dana White says faceoff was ‘bad idea’

Thoughts. ‘Not a scratch on Aljo’: Pros react to Aljamain Sterling’s win over Henry Cejudo at UFC 288

Flashbacks. Dana White reacts to Kron Gracie’s UFC 288 performance: ‘It was like coming out of a time capsule in 1995’

Jiu-Jitsu. ‘This is horrible’: Pros react to Kron Gracie’s performance against Charles Jourdain at UFC 288

Moves. Demetrious Johnson plans to consult Georges St-Pierre, Khabib Nurmagomedov on retirement

Moment. Mike Perry on Conor McGregor faceoff at BKFC 41: ‘He was ready to punch me right then

Contention. Belal Muhammad adamant title shot is next: ‘There’s no denying me now’

Matchup. Aljamain Sterling promises to fold ‘frail’ Sean O’Malley ‘in half like a lawn chair’

VIDEO STEW

UFC 2882 Post-Fight Show.

UFC 288 Post-Fight Press Conference.

On To the Next One with Mike Heck and Alex K. Lee.

Free fight.

Make-A-Wish.

Full fights.

Crazy fight finishes.

Mansour.

Sterling fight night BTS.

Aftermath.

Cageside.

MORNING MUSIC

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

289 Poster.

It continues...

Just one more.

Possibly.

Action shots.

Mouse.

The RIZIN war tour continues.

Sights.

Prediction.

Ice, ice, baby.

Respect.

Zion.

Haters.

A win in a loss.

Class.

Indeed.

It begins.

Onward.

The challenger.

Just dance.

Hatchet burial.

Model.

Appreciate.

Lol.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Emily Ducote (12-7) vs. Lupita Godinez (9-3); UFC Vegas 73, May 20

Carl Deaton III (17-6, 2 NC) vs. Alexander Munoz (6-2); UFC Fight Night, July 15

Danny Roberts (18-7) vs. Jonny Parsons (8-2); UFC London, July 22

FINAL THOUGHTS

Unfortunately, I could see Covington being right depending on how long it takes to this all squared away. At the same time, there’s no way Muhammad won’t be the backup fighter so I think it’s still very possible he’ll stick to his guns on this one.

Thanks for reading!

POLL POSITION

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 66% of 582 total votes answered “Gilbert Burns” when asked, “Who wins tomorrow?” Belal Muhammad def. Burns via unanimous decision in the UFC 288 co-main event.

Thursday: 90% of 494 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Will Sean O’Malley face the Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo winner?

Wednesday: 42% of 377 total votes answered “C” when asked, “With the loss of Bryce Mitchell, what’s your new rating for UFC 288’s pay-per-view lineup?

Tuesday: 80% of 734 total votes answered “No” when asked, “Will we ever see Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman 4?

Monday: 70% of 443 total votes answered “Yes” when asked, “Will Jorge Masvidal fight again?

Today’s exit poll:

Poll

Will Muhammad fight again before a title shot?

view results
  • 40%
    Yes
    (27 votes)
  • 59%
    No
    (40 votes)
67 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also, follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.

In This Stream

Morning Report: UFC and MMA News, Multimedia and Hot Clicks

View all 2720 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting