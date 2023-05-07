UFC 289 main card revealed with Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana title fight headlining

The main card for the UFC’s return to Canada has been revealed.

During Saturday’s UFC 288 broadcast, the promotion announced the pay-per-view main card for UFC 289, which takes place June 10 in Vancouver. In the main event, Amanda Nunes defends her bantamweight title against Irene Aldana.

Aldana steps in for the injured Julianna Peña, who was originally set to face Nunes in a trilogy fight.

The co-main event is a high-stakes matchup in the UFC’s lightweight division as former champ Charles Oliveira looks to stop surging contender Beneil Dariush from earning his first championship opportunity.

Canada’s Mike Malott also makes his pay-per-view debut as he faces Adam Fugitt in the welterweight featured bout, while a fan-friendly battle between featherweights Dan Ige and Nate Landwehr gets the main card treatment. The matchup between Ige and Landwehr was listed as a lightweight bout on the graphic, but multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed that was a mistake to MMA Fighting.

Opening up the pay-per-view broadcast is a middleweight contest between Eryk Anders and Canadian fighter Marc-Andre Barriault.

Check out the current UFC 289 main card below.