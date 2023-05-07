Tony Ferguson arrested for DUI after allegedly crashing into two cars, flipping truck in Hollywood

A former UFC interim champion has found himself in trouble.

On Sunday, TMZ reported that Tony Ferguson was arrested for driving under the influence after allegedly crashing into two parked cars outside of a nightclub in Hollywood. Ferguson’s truck was flipped on its side after the accident, and the current UFC competitor was arrested after reportedly refusing a field sobriety test. The report also states that Ferguson was “very uncooperative” while on the scene but was uninjured.

An LAPD spokeswoman confirmed Ferguson’s arrest to MMA Fighting on Sunday, saying that Ferguson was, in fact, arrested for DUI, and that he did crash his car into two parked vehicles, while flipping his own vehicle in the process.

According to online documents, Ferguson was arrested at around 2 a.m. local time and was booked just before 6 a.m. at the Los Angles Police Department location in Hollywood. As of now, Ferguson is being charged with a misdemeanor, has bail set at $30,000, and has yet to be released.

Ferguson hasn’t competed since his submission loss to Nate Diaz in the main event of September’s UFC 279 event. The 39-year-old has lost five straight bouts inside the octagon, including being stopped by Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, along with dominant decision losses against Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.