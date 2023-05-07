UFC 288 post-fight show: Reaction to Aljamain Sterling spoiling Henry Cejudo’s return

In the main event of UFC 288, Aljamain Sterling made history by becoming the first UFC bantamweight champion to defend their title three consecutive times, and in doing so, he spoiled the long-awaited return of former two-division champion Henry Cejudo.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Shaheen Al-Shatti, and Jed Meshew react to Sterling’s victory over Cejudo, discuss how they scored the 135-pound championship bout, if that was Cejudo’s final fight, and the more-than-likely next championship bout between Sterling and Sean O’Malley.

Additionally, topics include Belal Muhammad’s dominant decision win over Gilbert Burns in the five-round co-main event, if Muhammad’s next fight will actually be for the welterweight title, Yan Xiaonan’s show-stealing finish of Jessica Andrade, Matt Frevola’s massive stoppage win over Drew Dober, and more.

Watch the UFC 288 post-fight show above, or an audio-only version of the show can also be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you get your pods.