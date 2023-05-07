UFC 288 post-fight bonuses: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes earns ‘Fight of the Night’

Last-second replacement Diego Lopes’ gutsy performance helped pushed his fight with Movsar Evloev to “Fight of the Night” at UFC 288.

Evloev took home a unanimous decision, giving up a round to the UFC newcomer on two of three judges’ scorecards at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. Afterward, the undefeated Russian praised his opponent and said he would have a bright future.

Now, they both have an extra $50,000 in their bank accounts, according to UFC President Dana White, who announced the post-fight bonuses at the press conference.

Two other fighters took home “Performance of the Night” bonuses for $50,000:

UFC 288 was headlined by a bantamweight title fight between champ Aljamain Sterling and ex-champ Henry Cejudo. Sterling took home a split decision via scores of 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 to retain the belt.