Watch Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Canelo vs. Ryder took place May 6 at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico. Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2) and John Ryder (32-6) clashed in a super middleweight contest. The fight aired live on DAZN pay-per-view.

Catch all the video highlights below.

A clean 1-2 knock down on Ryder in the 5th round. #CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/MMS16q9RTq — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

JOHN RYDER HAS HEART! #CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/56BgtRiRMd — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

The Gorilla is cut... There's work to do in the corner...#CaneloRyder live on DAZN PPV pic.twitter.com/Wf5PU4GOLk — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2023

IT'S GO TIME.#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/dJJywsZV48 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

What an atmosphere for @Canelo's ringwalk!



The Champ is finally home #CaneloRyder live on DAZN PPV now pic.twitter.com/y0njFADBrZ — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) May 7, 2023

He is here to make a statement. ⚔️@john_ryder is ready for war.#CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/SSfVoiYvlo — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

The final preparations... #CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/jEjGOn7vUk — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

The face of boxing... @Canelo #CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. pic.twitter.com/f2x05Tbz3p — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

A grandmother's love is always special... la abuela de canelo. ❤️#CaneloRyder pic.twitter.com/9FX0NF1axp — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

Getting wrapped up... don't count @_John_Ryder_ out!. #CaneloRyder is LIVE on DAZN PPV in the US and Canada and available as part of your regular subscription in selected territories. | @autozone pic.twitter.com/t0g3bnIyUu — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 7, 2023

For more on Canelo vs. Ryder, check out our live blog below.

Round 1: Lots of movement and feinting to start, neither man wants to make a mistake. Canelo striking first with punches from range. There’s a right to the body for the champion. Ryder pushes Canelo to the ropes and is looking for an opening to land body shots, but Canelo’s defense is tight. Canelo with a methodical approach as he picks his spots.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo.

Round 2: Canelo starts the second with a few steady jabs. He hits Ryder with a couple of punches to the body. Ryder just not doing much of anything so far. There’s a jab from Ryder, but Canelo controlling the pace right now. Canelo narrowly misses on a right hand. Ryder struggling to get past Canelo’s guard. Hard body shot by Canelo. Jab by Canelo. There’s a quick right hook to the body for Ryder. Ryder fires but again his shots are deflected. Canelo scores with a left to the body.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 20-18 Canelo.

Round 3: Big right hand connects for Canelo, hardest shot of the fight so far. Looks like that has Ryder bleeding. Canelo rips a couple of stiff punches to the body. Ryder attacks the body, but he’s a step slow. Canelo starting to throw the straight right. He connects with it off of couple of jabs. Ryder looking to counter. He hits Canelo to the body. Canelo backs him up to the ropes and lets a couple of right hands fly. Ryder blocks them, but the impact was still felt.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 30-27 Canelo.

Round 4: Rip to the body for Canelo. Ryder looking to score with uppercuts as Canelo advances. Some effective boxing in close by Ryder. Canelo still having success with the jab. Canelo getting loose and Ryder just can’t get out of the way of these combinations. He tags Canelo’s body with a couple of punches. There’s a body shot from Canelo. Canelo pushes Ryder to the ropes, but Ryder punches his way out.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 40-36 Canelo.

Round 5: There’s a jab from Ryder, we haven’t seen much of that in this fight. Nice body shot by Ryder, Canelo answers with a jab square in the face. Ryder lands another good jab. That punch is starting to get through. Canelo hits him with a right to the chest. Clean 1-2 for Canelo wobbles Ryder and he drops. He’s bloodied up as he answers teh count. Canelo not rushing in on the reset. Ryder still firing back with Canelo bearing down on him. Canelo definitely not looking to get caught by something silly. Left hand connects for Ryder. Canelo whiffs on a home run right hand. They ease their way into the sixth. Big round for the champion.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-8, Canelo. Overall, 50-44 Canelo.

Round 6: Ryder sticking with the gameplan, hitting the body and throwing the uppercut if it’s there. He eats another straight right though. Good body-head combo connects for the challenger. Ryder working to punch his way in. Ryder lands two hard left hands. Canelo answers with straight punches. The champion going back to the jab to regain control. He’s landing that straight right whenever he wants. There’s a left hook for Canelo. Great round.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 60-53 Canelo.

Round 7: Ryder opens with a couple of good left hooks. Canelo pops him with a straight right. Ryder active, but a lot of his punches are getting deflected. Canelo controlling the pace well, mixing his jab with his straight right to keep Ryder guessing. Right hand lands for Canelo, then a jab. Counter left to the body for Canelo. Canelo backs him up and rifles in a right hook. Body shot for Ryder as he circles out.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 70-62 Canelo.

Round 8: Canelo on the attack right away and there’s that right hand again. Ryder just puts his head down and walks forward, sneaking in an uppercut. Canelo takes him to the corner and lands a body shot. That right hand is inches away from ending this fight. He connects with it again. Ryder being given little room to breathe. Another right connects for Canelo. Ryder is hanging in there, but can’t get much going. There’s a right hook from the challenger. Canelo content to score with jabs. Quick right to the body by Ryder. Right hand from Canelo sends Ryder down, but it’s immediately dismissed as a trip, which is the right call.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 80-71 Canelo.

Round 9: Canelo sticking with the right hand. Ryder wants to clinch and fire in close, but Canelo leaving few openings. Canelo racking up points with his jab. Another right lands for Canelo. Just zero head movement from Ryder as he eats jab after jab. Most of Ryder’s counters just bouncing off of Canelo’s gloves. A Canelo right rocks Ryder. He’s wobbly in there, referee taking a close look. Canelo picking his spots. There’s a few punches from Ryder that Canelo eats. Fun end to that round!

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 90-80 Canelo.

Round 10: Nice right from Ryder as they separate early. Canelo with a three-punch combo. Ryder still hunting for that uppercut. A right lands for Canelo. Ryder answers with a left. Uppercut inside by Ryder. Canelo just bouncing straight shots off Ryder’s head. Canelo lands a 1-2 while making Ryder miss. Ryder with two punches to the body. Canelo waits and waits and there’s another right hand connection.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 100-89 Canelo.

Round 11: Ryder showing a rarely-used jab to start the 11th. Canelo to the body and they briefly tie up. Right hand lands for Canelo, Ryder punches his body. Left hand for Ryder, Canelo answers with a jab on the money. Then a right down the middle. Referee has to keep separating them as the action starts to drag. Another right for Canelo. He goes back to the jab to test Ryder. Big right hand for Canelo.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Canelo. Overall, 110-98 Canelo.

Round 12: Ryder out throwing, Canelo keeping his gloves high and tight. Right hand connects for Canelo. He’s letting his right fly freely. Uppercut inside scores for Ryder, but Canelo backs him up with the jab. More good body work from Ryder. Canelo steps in with a left. They trade body shots. Ryder scores with a right. Canelo eats another as he looks to land one of his own. Aggressive final round for Ryder, but it might be too little too late as the clock ticks down.

MMA Fighting scores the round 10-9, Ryder. Overall, 119-108 Canelo.