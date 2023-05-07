UFC 288 live blog: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

This is the UFC 288 live blog for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo, the bantamweight title fight on Saturday in New Jersey.

One of the most underrated champions in UFC history, Sterling has had a tumultuous reign atop the bantamweight division. After winning the title by disqualification over Petr Yan and then taking a contentious split decision in their rematch, Sterling hoped to solidify his position with a win over former champion T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280. “The Funk Master” certainly did that, dominating Dillashaw, who entered the bout with a badly injured shoulder that rendered him unable to truly compete. Now, Sterling faces off with another former champion in pursuit of a win that will establish him as one of the greatest 135-pounders of all-time.

A former two-division champion and Olympic gold medalist wrestler, Cejudo walked away from MMA in 2020 after defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz. “Triple C” was unable to stay away for long though, as he continued to pursue a fight with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. Unable to secure that bout, Cejudo instead decided to return to his old stomping grounds with intentions of reclaiming his title, and in the future, chasing down that elusive third belt.

Check out the UFC 288 main event live blog below.