Watch Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns full fight video highlights from the co-main event of UFC 288, courtesy of the UFC and other outlets.

UFC 288: Sterling vs. Cejudo took place May 6 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. UFC welterweight contenders Gilbert Burns (22-6) and Belal Muhammad (23-3, 1 NC) faced off in a short-notice, five-round bout to determine the division’s next title challenger after Colby Covington. The fight aired live ESPN+ pay-per-view.

Catch the video highlights below.

For more on Burns vs. Muhammad, check out the live blog from MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti.

Round 1: Co-main event time. Big potential stakes for this one with Dana White confirming the winner gets the next crack at the welterweight title after Colby Covington. Burns fought just four weeks ago at UFC 287. Muhammad is unbeaten over his past nine bouts. A lot on the line for both men. Here we go. Veteran referee Keith Peterson is your third man in the cage. They touch ‘em up and we’re off. Burns opens with a kick to the lead leg. Muhammad with a few stance switches. High kick is blocked by Burns, but he eats a straight left hand, and another. They trade punches. Nice body kick lands for Muhammad. Burns explodes into a level change and gets it, but Muhammad instantly rises to his feet. Another body kick for Muhammad. Counter left hand by Muhammad staggers Burns! That was a good one. Muhammad stays patient then sends Burns reeling backward again with a blocked head kick.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Muhammad.

Round 2: Hell of a round to start for Muhammad. He goes right back to the well with those body kicks. Burns answers back with a straight right. Burns’ hands are starting to drop to cover that midsection. One-two lands for Muhammad. Both men staying measured here and taking their time. Burns finds a home for a combination. Another hard kick to the body connects for Muhammad. Burns’ right arm is bright red from these kicks. Muhammad has been stalking Burns with forward pressure this entire time. Burns wards him off with a low kick. Muhammad flurries forward but misses. Close, competitive round.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Muhammad. (20-18 Muhammad.)

Round 3: Wouldn’t be surprised if it’s tied 19-19 right now, that second round was a toss-up. Muhammad’s corner wants more action. Slow going to start here in the third. Here come the boo-birds. Muhammad whiffs on a looping right. Burns bumrushes inside but can’t connect with anything of significance. Muhammad paws out a right hand. Beautiful kick to the body by Muhammad. That continues to be his best, most reliable shot. Burns finds a home for his right hand. Something is up with Burns — his corner keeps pleading for him to “overcome” it, so maybe an injury? Certainly not a Fight of the Year candidate so far, but Muhammad takes this round with activity.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Muhammad. (30-27 Muhammad.)

Round 4: Lots of concern in Burns’ corner. The Brazilian seemed to think Round 2 just ended. Coach Henri Hooft indicated there’s something wrong with Burns’ left arm or left shoulder. Right back to the body by Muhammad. Burns fires back with a couple right hands. Another hard body kick for Muhammad, and another. He’s relentless. Burns goes up high with a kick but it’s blocked. Muhammad continues to wade forward and be the aggressor. Burns connects with a huge counter right hand — but Muhammad just eats it. Wow. Burns winces badly — something is really wrong with his left shoulder. Muhammad seems to see it; now he’s directing a lot of his offense to that side. Low kick for Burns. Muhammad is battering Burns’ left shoulder with kicks. Muhammad eats another right hand and continues to work.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Muhammad. (40-36 Muhammad.)

Round 5: This fight is all Belal Muhammad — either 4-0 or 3-1 in his favor. Burns likely needs a stoppage here, but he looked visibly frustrated. Let’s see if he can find a Hail Mary. Burns struggles with a failed takedown attempt. Back to the body for Muhammad, who looks incredibly fresh despite the short-notice nature of this fight. Another one — and that kick looked nasty. Halfway through the round and Burns doesn’t look hot. Burns lunges inside with a pair of right hands only to eat a counter for his troubles. Punches in bunches for Muhammad, though nothing lands flush. Muhammad continues to stay active. That’s a wrap. Hell of a performance for Muhammad — should be 10 straight fights without a loss now. Let’s see.

MMA Fighting scores it 10-9 Muhammad. (50-45 Muhammad.)

Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns via unanimous decision (50-45, 49-46, 49-46)