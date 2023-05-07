UFC 289 poster released

Amanda Nunes gets top billing for the promotional art of the UFC’s return to Canada in June.
Nunes puts her freshly regained bantamweight title on the line against Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289, which takes place June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Aldana steps in for the injured Julianna Peña in what is her first shot at UFC gold.
See the newly released poster for UFC 289 below.
Nunes, the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — became a two-time bantamweight champ with a dominant decision win over Peña at UFC 277 this past July, avenging her first loss in nearly nine years. Aldana gets her shot at the title following back-to-back stoppage victories over Yana Santos and Macy Chiasson.
In the co-main event, Beneil Dariush looks to solidify a lightweight championship opportunity as he faces former titleholder Charles Oliveira.
See the updated UFC 289 card below.
Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana - bantamweight title fight
Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush
Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr
Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Khalil Rountree vs. Chris Daukaus
Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida
Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
