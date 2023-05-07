 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 289 poster released

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 289 Press Conference Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Amanda Nunes gets top billing for the promotional art of the UFC’s return to Canada in June.

Nunes puts her freshly regained bantamweight title on the line against Irene Aldana in the main event of UFC 289, which takes place June 10 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Aldana steps in for the injured Julianna Peña in what is her first shot at UFC gold.

See the newly released poster for UFC 289 below.

Nunes, the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — became a two-time bantamweight champ with a dominant decision win over Peña at UFC 277 this past July, avenging her first loss in nearly nine years. Aldana gets her shot at the title following back-to-back stoppage victories over Yana Santos and Macy Chiasson.

In the co-main event, Beneil Dariush looks to solidify a lightweight championship opportunity as he faces former titleholder Charles Oliveira.

See the updated UFC 289 card below.

Amanda Nunes vs. Irene Aldana - bantamweight title fight

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

Chris Curtis vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Khalil Rountree vs. Chris Daukaus

Kyle Nelson vs. Blake Bilder

Eryk Anders vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Matt Schnell vs. David Dvorak

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Lucas Almeida

Miranda Maverick vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Aiemann Zahabi vs. Aoriqileng

Diana Belbita vs. Maria Oliveira

