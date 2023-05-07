‘Piss poor’: Pros react to Belal Muhammad’s win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288

Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns looked to cement themselves as the next welterweight contender at UFC 288.

The surging Muhammad spent the last several months pleading for the UFC to either give him a shot at the title or a fight against a high-profile name. Prior to facing Burns, “Remember the Name” handed Sean Brady his first professional loss in violent fashion at and earned wins over marquee names such as Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia.

Burns, on the other hand, has been one of the UFC’s most active fighters. Heading into UFC 288, “Durinho” earned wins over Jorge Masvidal in March and Neil Magny in January.

After 25 minutes of hard-fought action, it was Muhammad who emerged victorious to extend his current unbeaten streak to 10 straight bouts.

See below how the rest of Muhammad’s fellow fighters reacted to his win inside the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns

That was a very poor bout. Piss poor. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2023

Wtf are they booing belal — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) May 7, 2023

Belal going heal to build for the title fight! #UFC288 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) May 7, 2023

I don’t think people understand what @bullyb170 it’s did. Incredible. Off the couch basically after Ramadan on short notice and just beat one of the best fighters in the division. Give him a full camp he becomes the champ InshaAllah #ufc288 — Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) May 7, 2023