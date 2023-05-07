 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Piss poor’: Pros react to Belal Muhammad’s win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288

By Jose Youngs
Twitter had a lot to say following Belal Muhammad’s win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288.
/ new
UFC 288: Muhammad v Burns Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns looked to cement themselves as the next welterweight contender at UFC 288.

The surging Muhammad spent the last several months pleading for the UFC to either give him a shot at the title or a fight against a high-profile name. Prior to facing Burns, “Remember the Name” handed Sean Brady his first professional loss in violent fashion at and earned wins over marquee names such as Vicente Luque, Stephen Thompson, and Demian Maia.

Burns, on the other hand, has been one of the UFC’s most active fighters. Heading into UFC 288, “Durinho” earned wins over Jorge Masvidal in March and Neil Magny in January.

After 25 minutes of hard-fought action, it was Muhammad who emerged victorious to extend his current unbeaten streak to 10 straight bouts.

See below how the rest of Muhammad’s fellow fighters reacted to his win inside the Prudential Center in New Jersey.

Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Fighting Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Fighting