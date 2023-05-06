UFC 288 video: Matt Frevola upsets Drew Dober, tells Paddy Pimblett ‘stop being a b**** and let’s fight’

Matt Frevola picked up the biggest win of his octagon career to date with an upset of top-ranked Drew Dober in the final prelim of UFC 288.

Frevola caught Dober, who’s No. 15 in the UFC rankings, with a massive right hand to set up a TKO at the 4:08 mark of the opening frame. The Long Island, N.Y., native then capitalized on the spotlight to again call out U.K. star Paddy Pimblett.

Below is the finish on Saturday at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Dober started the fight as he usually does, pressing the action with an eye on sinking his straight left. Frevola caught a few of them up top and narrowly avoided getting his head kicked off as Dober followed up. As the East Coaster found his rhythm, he began to find opportunities in between Dober’s attacks.

A head kick bounced off Dober’s head, briefly stopping his advance, and a superman punch caught him coming in. He continued to press the issue, however, and as he attacked the body absorbed the two-punch combination that put him on the mat. Though he protested Herb Dean’s intervention after a flurry of punches from Frevola, his bleeding face and unsteady gait undercut his argument.

And as Frevola stepped to the post fight mic, he made another pitch for why he should be the next guy to fight Paddy Pimblett, whom he called out again after a post-win callout in his previous triumph, a stoppage of Ottman Azaitar that made up one of his current three-fight winning streak.

Frevola may need to be patient if he’s to win the Pimblett sweepstakes, as Pimblett appears dead set on a rematch with Jared Gordon after a controversial win – and is on the disabled list following a worse-than-expected ankle injury.