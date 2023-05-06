UFC 288 video: Kennedy Nzechukwu puts Devin Clark to sleep in second

After taking a storm of brutal elbows at the end of the first round, Devin Clark wanted nothing more than to take Kennedy Nzechukwu down. Instead, he wound up napping on the canvas.

A standing guillotine choke trapped Clark, and after a long squeeze, he tumbled to the ground unconscious as the referee intervened at the 2:28 mark of the second round in the UFC 288 prelim.

Here is the finish.

Clark made no secret of his intention to wrestle from the outset, grabbing a single leg and driving Nzechukwu to the fence. He immediately struggled with Nzechukwu’s takedown defense, which included elbows in close to the side of the head and a knees from the clinch.

Forced to seek other avenues, Clark landed a straight left that stopped Nzechukwu in his tracks, providing the opening for a swarm that included a flurry of elbows. But Nzechukwu covered up well and avoided the worst of it, and then he replied with his own onslaught that left Clark visibly hurt.

The fight almost immediately went back to the fence at the start of the second, and Nzechukwu once again did the better work in the clinch with knees to the body and elbows inside. As soon as he got space, Clark tried again to take the fight down – and ended up paying the ultimate price.

Nzechukwu has now won three straight following stoppage wins over Ion Cutelaba and Karl Roberson, while Clark continues to bounce between wins and losses after a decision over Da Un Jung in his previous bout.