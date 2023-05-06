UFC 288 live blog: Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

This is the UFC 288 live blog for Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan, the strawweight main card matchup on Saturday in New Jersey.

After coming up short in her attempt to become a two-division UFC champion, Andrade has spent the last few years bouncing between the strawweight and flyweight divisions with mixed success. Most recently, Andrade fell short to Erin Blanchfield up at 125 pounds. Now Andrade is making her return to the division where she won her first UFC title, with designs on reclaiming that very belt.

Since joining the UFC in 2017, Yan has been a staple of the strawweight top 10, and was once the precipice of a title shot in 2021 after putting together a six-fight winning streak. Unfortunately, back-to-back losses to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez upset those plans, but with a rebound win over Mackenzie Dern on October, Yan may be able to punch her ticket to a title shot with a big win tonight.

Check out the UFC 288 main card fight live blog below.