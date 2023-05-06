UFC 288 live blog: Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes

This is the UFC 288 live blog for Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes, the featherweight main card matchup on Saturday in New Jersey.

Considered one of the best prospects in the loaded featherweight division, Evloev sports a perfect 16-0 career record, with six of those wins coming in the UFC. Originally scheduled to face top-15 opponent Bryce Mitchell, Evloev hoped to earn a statement win that would rocket him up the featherweight rankings; however, after an injury forced Mitchell out this week, instead Evloev now hopes to score his first finish inside the UFC against the late replacement.

Sporting a 21-5 professional record, the 28-year-old Lopes has been a fixture on the regional scene but unable to string together the necessary wins to get the call to the UFC. After coming up short in a Contender Series fight in 2021, Lopes now earns the call as a short-notice opponent for the highly-touted Evloev.

