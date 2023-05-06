UFC 288 live blog: Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

This is the UFC 288 live blog for Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain, the featherweight main card opener on Saturday in New Jersey.

Undefeated in his first five MMA fights, “Ice Cream Kron” was making waves as the next great Gracie to take over MMA. However, a loss to Cub Swanson in his most recent fight stalled his title aspirations and led to a three-year layoff from MMA. Now Gracie makes his long-awaited return, and the ADCC World Champion is looking to make a statement about his place in the 145-pound division.

A UFC fighter since 2019, Jourdain has struggled to build momentum, amassing a record of 4-5-1 in the promotion. Now riding a two-fight losing streak, Jourdain is in desperate need of a win over Gracie to simply keep his spot on the UFC roster, lest he have to move on to greener pastures.

Check out the UFC 288 main card opening fight live blog below.