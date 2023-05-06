 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 288 Embedded, Episode 6: ‘I’m stopping you within three’ rounds

By MMA Fighting Newswire
UFC 288 Ceremonial Weigh-in Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In the final episode of UFC 288 Embedded, the fighters shed last-minute pounds before weigh-ins, step on the scale, and square off for the final time.

