ONE Fight Night 10 results: Demetrious Johnson decisions Adriano Moraes, hedges on retirement

Demetrious Johnson remains the ONE flyweight champion and is the winner of his first (and probably only) MMA trilogy – a 2-1 triumph over Adriano Moraes sealed at ONE Fight Night 10.

Johnson earned a unanimous decision to pick up his 25th career victory for a partisan crowd in Broomfield, Colo., that he hinted could see him lay down his MMA gloves after a decade-plus career of accolades.

Instead, Johnson played coy with the decision, drawing a laugh from the American audience – the first to see a live ONE event – with a quick one-two punchline.

“You guys want me to keep on fighting?” he asked, getting a hearty cheer, before adding: “I’ve got to talk to my wife first, and then I’ll get back to you guys, OK? This is a behind-closed-doors discussion.”

That provided an opening for a quick staredown with Kairat Akhmetov, who won earlier that night on the untelevised prelims. To that idea, Johnson had a more definitive answer.

“Show me the money!” he yelled.

Johnson’s win over Moraes didn’t earn him one of the many bonuses handed out by ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, a reflection of an often plodding battle for position against the fence. Moraes hoped to use his size to smother Johnson there, using a body lock and knees to convince judges he was dominating the fight.

If every knee wasn’t answered by one from Moraes’ smaller opponent, that might have worked. What it wound up doing instead is wearing him down in championship rounds as Johnson’s volume turned up and his energy faded. Johnson mixed in quick punches on the go and went airborne several times with knees, expertly fighting backwards and resisting takedowns while taking the Brazilian off his feet on several occasions.

Over time, Moraes began to fade, the latest victim of a fighter whose masterful game-planning has made him an all-time great – if not the all-time great – of modern MMA.

“I don’t think there’s another person in MMA that has a better clinch game than me,” Johnson said. “I was beating the f*** out of that body, man.”

Johnson, 36, now stands at 5-1 since a high-profile trade with the UFC sent him to ONE. Moraes drops to 20-5 and 11-5 in the Asia-based promotion’s cage.

Full ONE Fight Night 10 results:

Demetrious Johnson def. Adriano Moraes via unanimous decision

Rodtang Jitmuangnon def. Edgar Tabares via KO (elbow) Round 2, 1:34

Mikey Musumeci def. Osamah Almarwai via sub (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 8:03

Stamp Fairtex def. Alyse Anderson via KO (body kick) - Round 2, 2:27

Zebaztian Kadestam def. Roberto Soldic via KO (punches) - Round 2, 0:45

Sage Northcutt def. Ahmed Mujtaba via sub (heel hook) - Round 1, 0:39

Aung La Nsang def. Fan Rong via sub (guillotine choke) - Round 2, 0:48

Tye Ruotolo def. Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision

Jackie Buntan def. Diandra Martin via TKO - Round 1, 2:34

Kairat Akhmetov def. Reece McLaren via unanimous decision

Rae Yoon Ok def. Lowen Tynanes via unanimous decision