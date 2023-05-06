Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder start time, TV schedule, ring walks

The Canelo vs. Ryder start time and TV schedule for the Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder fight card at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico, on Saturday night.

This post will help explain the Canelo vs. Ryder fight card and at which time the headliners are expected to make their ring walks.

The event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET and features a four-bout card headlined by the Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder blockbuster showdown on DAZN and PPV.com pay-per-view. The Canelo vs. Ryder ring walks are expected to take place approximately around 11 p.m. ET.

The Canelo vs. Ryder fight card is as follows:

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder — super middleweight bout

Julio Cesar Martinez (c) vs Ronal Batista— for the WBC flyweight title

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Stevie Spark — junior welterweight bout

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks — light heavyweight bout

Alvarez will defend his super middleweight title for the fifth time in the main event. He has won four of his past five fights, while Ryder has won his past four contests.