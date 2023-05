Canelo vs. Ryder Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Canelo vs. Ryder results live for the Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder fight card at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico on Sunday afternoon.

When the main event begins around 11 p.m. ET, check out our Canelo vs. Ryder live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event. Canelo Alvarez will be defending his undisputed super middleweight title against John Ryder, who has won four straight fights.

Check out Canelo vs. Ryder undercard live blog below:

Related Get Latest Boxing Odds From DraftKings Sportsbook

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs Ricards Bolotniks

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs Stevie Spark

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Julio Cesar Martinez vs Ronal Batista

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12: