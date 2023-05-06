MMA Fighting has Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder live round-by-round updates for one of the most anticipated boxing fights of the year at the Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco, Mexico on Saturday night.

The main event is expected to begin around 11 p.m. ET on DAZN and PPV.com pay-per-view. Check out our Canelo vs. Ryder results page to find out what happened on the undercard.

Canelo Alvarez (58-2-2) is competing for the first time in Mexico in over 11 years. Alvarez will be competing for the first time this year and will be defending his undisputed super middleweight world title in the main event.

Related Get Latest Boxing Odds From DraftKings Sportsbook

John Ryder (32-5) will also be competing for the first time this year and has won four straight fights.

Check out the Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder live blog below.

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Round 11:

Round 12: