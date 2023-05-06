UFC 288 start time, TV schedule for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

The UFC 288 start time and TV schedule for the Sterling vs. Cejudo event at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., is below.
The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, headlined by a heavyweight fight between Braxton Smith and Parker Porter.
Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro
The prelims then switch over to ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. An exciting lightweight fight between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola headlines this portion of the card.
Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
The ESPN+ pay-per-view will be at 10 p.m. ET and will be anchored by Aljamain Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title defense against former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Welterweights Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will clash in a five-round fight in the co-main event.
Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
