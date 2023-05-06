 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 288 start time, TV schedule for Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo at UFC 288
Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo will clash in the UFC 288 main event Saturday.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

The UFC 288 start time and TV schedule for the Sterling vs. Cejudo event at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., is below.

The fight card is broken into three different parts and airs on multiple mediums. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.

The event kicks off with a four-fight early preliminary card at 6 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+, headlined by a heavyweight fight between Braxton Smith and Parker Porter.

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro

The prelims then switch over to ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. An exciting lightweight fight between Drew Dober and Matt Frevola headlines this portion of the card.

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

The ESPN+ pay-per-view will be at 10 p.m. ET and will be anchored by Aljamain Sterling’s UFC bantamweight title defense against former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo. Welterweights Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will clash in a five-round fight in the co-main event.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

