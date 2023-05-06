UFC 288 Results: Sterling vs. Cejudo

MMA Fighting has UFC 288 results for the Sterling vs. Cejudo fight card, live blogs for the entire main card, and more from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Saturday night.
In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling puts his belt on the line against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. Cejudo will be competing in the Octagon for the first time in almost three years since his retirement after UFC 249.
Welterweights Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will clash in the co-main event.
Check out UFC 288 results below.
Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)
Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Loading comments...