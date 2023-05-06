UFC 288 Results: Sterling vs. Cejudo

MMA Fighting has UFC 288 results for the Sterling vs. Cejudo fight card, live blogs for the entire main card, and more from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Saturday night.

In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling puts his belt on the line against former two-division champion Henry Cejudo. Cejudo will be competing in the Octagon for the first time in almost three years since his retirement after UFC 249.

Welterweights Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns will clash in the co-main event.

Check out UFC 288 results below.

Main card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Prelims (ESPN/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Prelims (ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET)

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro