‘This is horrible’: Pros react to Kron Gracie’s performance against Charles Jourdain at UFC 288

By the time Kron Gracie entered the Prudential Center at UFC 288, it had been almost four years since fans had seen him make the walk to the octagon.

Gracie, a multiple-time submission champion, looked to erase the image of his lackluster performance against Cub Swanson in October 2019. Too bad his opponent, Charles Jourdain, had other ideas.

The normally fast-paced, all-action fighter, Jourdain stuck to an uncharacteristically measured gameplan. Refusing to engage in Gracie’s guard or allow him to get close, Jourdain continued to pick his opponent apart from the outside. Gracie, on the other hand, had no answer for the Montreal native’s strategy as he plodded across the canvas with no sense of urgency.

While there were some moments Gracie looked for a submission, Jourdain did enough damage to earn himself the decision victory, earning unanimous 30-27 scorecards.

See how fellow Jourdain’s fellow fighters reacted to Jourdain’s win and Gracie’s bizarre strategy in New Jersey.

Charles Jourdain defeats Kron Gracie

That fight actually made me sad. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) May 7, 2023

Maybe dude just needed money — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) May 7, 2023

Kron Gracie fighting this fight like he got a gi on. — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) May 7, 2023

Damn Kron wtf #UFC286 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) May 7, 2023