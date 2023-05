NEWARK, N.J. — UFC featherweight Movsar Evloev speaks to reporters at the UFC 288 media day ahead of his matchup with Diego Lopes at Saturday’s pay-per-view event. Evloev discusses the matchup with his new opponent, his reaction to Bryce Mitchell being forced to withdraw from the scheduled bout, why he’s the guy that can dethrone current champ Alexander Volkanovski, his thoughts on the main event between Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo, and more.