UFC 288: Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo live stream watch party

MMA Fighting has a live stream watch party for Saturday’s UFC 288 event, which takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The main event will feature Aljamain Sterling defending his bantamweight title against former two-division champ Henry Cejudo, who returns to the octagon for the first time in over three years.

Join MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Conner Burks, and other special guests such as Jed Meshew and UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font, to watch along with UFC 288 as the main card happens.

In the co-main event, one-time title challenger Gilbert Burns competes in his second consecutive pay-per-view main card. Following his decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287 in April, “Durinho” will face Belal Muhammad in a short notice five-round welterweight bout with incredibly high stakes in the welterweight division.

UFC 288 will also include a matchup between top-six strawweights Jessica Andrade and Yan Xiaonan, the long-awaited return of Kron Gracie taking on Charles Jourdain, and more.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 288 watch party at 9:45 p.m. ET / 6:45 p.m. PT above.