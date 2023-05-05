 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Gamebred Bare Knuckle 4 video: Roy Nelson snaps 5-fight skid with knockout of Dillon Cleckler

By Steven Marrocco
Roy Nelson turned in a vintage performance at Gamebred Bare Knuckle 4, flattening Dillon Cleckler in the main event of Friday’s bare-knuckle event.

Nelson took a lot of punishment to get to the finish, but his right hand took Cleckler’s legs out from under him. With a follow-up shot, the fight was called at the 3:24 mark of the opening round.

Below is the finish captured by @Grabaka_Hitman.

It was Nelson’s first win in six years and six fights; not since a 2017 decision over Jay Ayala had he had his hand raised. And for a while, it looked like “Big Country” wouldn’t snap his skid. Cleckler carried superior speed and repeatedly cracked Nelson with sharper and more diverse punching attacks. Nelson’s power was undercut by well-telegraphed shots, and he staggered after taking several hard punches.

Then he turned back the clock, showing the MMA world once again that he can never be counted out of a fight. Cleckler suffered the second loss of his six-fight bare-knuckle career.

