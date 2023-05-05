Gamebred Bareknuckle 4 live stream online

Watch the Gamebred Bareknuckle 4 live stream on Friday from FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla., featuring Roy Nelson vs. Dillon Cleckler in a 265-pound heavyweight headliner.

Here is the full card for the fight card, which streams above courtesy of Gamebred Promotions and Jorge Masvidal.

Main Card (YouTube LIVE now)

Roy Nelson vs. Dillon Cleckler

Emiliano Sordi vs. Markus Perez

Joseph Penafiel vs. Irwin Rivera

Jamahl Tatum vs. Carl Seumanutafa

Alexander Schenk vs. Fidel Paulino

Darion Abbey def. Frank Tate via KO (punches) - Round 1, 2:54

Handesson Ferreira def. Anthony Njokuani via sub (rear-naked choke) - Round 1, 4:09

Ryan Kuse def. Jarod Grant via submission (kimura) - Round 1, 2:28

Keith Speed def. Charles Bennett via sub (rear-naked choke) - Round 3, 4:22