Video: Aljamain Sterling, Henry Cejudo get physical during heated final UFC 288 faceoff

Aljamain Sterling and Henry Cejudo had to be separated after pre-fight trash talk boiled over in an intense final faceoff on Friday before UFC 288.

Sterling defends his bantamweight championship against Cejudo, who returns to action for the first time in over three years, in the main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

With UFC President Dana White in the middle, Sterling and Cejudo traded insults and fight predictions at the UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-ins. The champion put his fingers in Cejudo’s face before the challenger pushed the hand away, which led to Sterling getting a quick shove in before they were pulled apart.

Speaking to Joe Rogan, Cejudo told the Newark crowd his plans to eat at a local pizza spot in preparation for a different meal on Saturday.

“Tomorrow night, I’m going to eat some Jamaican jerk chicken,” Cejudo said. “Stay tuned, and new.”

With a win, Sterling would become the first bantamweight to defend his title three consecutive times, and he predicted he’ll etch his name in the UFC history books.

“Tomorrow night, I’m going to smash this guy, ‘triple-zero,” Sterling said. “‘Triple-zero’ is going down tomorrow night. I’m making history [as a] three-time defending champion right here on the East Coast, baby.

“Turn the f*** up, let’s go.”