Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder weigh-in results: Canelo on weight for first fight in Mexico in 11 years

The Canelo Alvarez homecoming is on.

Canelo Alvarez successfully made weight on Friday for his undisputed championship title defense against John Ryder, which takes place Saturday at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico. This is Canelo’s first fight in his home country since November 2011.

The champion came in at 167.5 pounds, with Ryder only slightly heavier at 168 pounds.

Up for grabs in Saturday’s main event are Canelo’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles.

Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) is coming off of a unanimous decision win over rival Gennady Golovkin this past September. With that win, Canelo rebounded from a decision loss to Dmitry Bivol that cost him the WBA super light heavyweight title. He has won nine of his past 10 fights.

This is Ryder’s second chance to earn super middleweight gold after having previously challenged Callum Smith for the WBA title in November 2019. He lost to Smith by unanimous decision, but has bounced back with four straight wins to become the interim WBO champion and mandatory challenger.

Check out Canelo vs. Ryder weigh-in results below, with more still to come.

Main Card (DAZN PPV at 7 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez (168) vs. John Ryder (168)

Julio Cesar Martinez (112) vs. Ronal Batista (112)

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (139) vs. Steve Spark (140)

Preliminary Card

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel