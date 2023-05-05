UFC 288 preview show: Who needs main event win more — Aljamain Sterling or Henry Cejudo?

Aljamain Sterling puts his UFC bantamweight championship on the line against Henry Cejudo in the former two-division titleholder’s first bout in over three years in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 288 event. With so many burning questions on both sides, the fight’s intrigue continues to grow.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Alexander K. Lee, and José Youngs get you ready for UFC 288 and discuss the Sterling vs. Cejudo main event, what is on the line besides championship gold, who needs the win more, where Cejudo would go with a loss, and more. Additionally, topics include the five-round co-main event between Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad, why the fight has created some mixed feelings amongst the team, other intriguing matchups, the low-key storylines and fights from the card, and much more.

