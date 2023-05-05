Heck of a Morning: Final countdown to UFC 288, Kron Gracie’s future, more

On the eve of UFC 288, the anticipation levels and the amount of questions continue to rise ahead of Aljamain Sterling’s upcoming title defense against the returning Henry Cejudo, Gilbert Burns battling Belal Muhammad in the co-main event, and more.

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers your questions about some of the burning storylines heading into Saturday’s pay-per-view card in Newark, N.J. Additionally, listener questions include where Kron Gracie goes, win or lose, following his fight with Charles Jourain, Gracie’s demeanor during the fight week, the UFC 289 lineup as it currently stands, the UFC’s lightweight divisions, fantasy matchmaking a BKFC card using only UFC fighters, if there’s anyone that can beat Jon Jones right now, and more.

