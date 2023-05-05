Jorge Masvidal’s father booked on second degree attempted murder charges

Jorge Masvidal Sr. — father of retired UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal — has been booked on second-degree attempted murder charges with a deadly weapon/firearm following a shooting that took place at his son’s residence on Thursday.

According to online records, Masvidal Sr., 67, was booked into jail at 1:33 a.m. on Friday morning and he remains in holding at this time.

Miami-Dade Police told MMA Fighting on Thursday that an incident occurred at a house owned by Masvidal where one victim was shot in the upper extremities before being taken to a local hospital for treatment but was in stable condition.

The shooter, whose identity wasn’t revealed at the time, was arrested and was speaking with detectives about the incident.

According to police, Masvidal wasn’t present during the incident nor did he have any involvement in the shooting.

An arrest affidavit obtained by TMZ showed that Masvidal Sr. was at his son’s home when he got into a verbal argument with a man named Luis Leoncini.

Leoncini identified Masvidal Sr. as the person who shot him after the dispute turned violent and he suffered gunshot wounds to both of his arms. Masvidal Sr. was arrested without incident and police later found a .38 caliber revolver inside a kitchen cabinet in the home.

Second-degree attempted murder charges in Florida come with a potential prison sentence of up to 15 years in prison as well as fines up to $10,000

Masvidal, 38, retired from MMA in April and he’s been spending the past week promoting his Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA card, which is scheduled to take place in Sunrise, Fla. on Friday night. He hasn’t made any comment regarding the shooting at his home.