UFC 288 weigh-in video

At the UFC 288 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above.
In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for their bantamweight title fight.
The UFC 288 official weigh-ins will start at 9 a.m. ET, and the video is above.
The UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 4 p.m. ET, and the video is below.
Check out the UFC 288 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)
Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo
Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns
Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan
Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark
Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya
Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba
Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)
Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter
Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov
Rafael Ramos Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov
