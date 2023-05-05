UFC 288 weigh-in video

At the UFC 288 official weigh-ins, all 26 fighters on Saturday’s fight card will step on the scale early Friday morning, and MMA Fighting will have live video of it above.

In the main event, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and former two-division champion Henry Cejudo can weigh no more than 135 pounds, the maximum allowed for their bantamweight title fight.

The UFC 288 official weigh-ins will start at 9 a.m. ET, and the video is above.

The UFC 288 ceremonial weigh-ins will take place at 4 p.m. ET, and the video is below.

Check out the UFC 288 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Henry Cejudo

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan

Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark

Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya

Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov

Rafael Ramos Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro