UFC 288 Timeline: Henry Cejudo’s road to Aljamain Sterling

Henry Cejudo’s return against Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 is nearly here.

Watch MMA Fighting’s UFC 288 Timeline video for an in-depth look into Cejudo’s road through the UFC, from soft-spoken Olympic gold medalist wrestler and blue-clip MMA prospect to a two-division champion and the undisputed King of Cringe.

Cejudo returns on Saturday in UFC 288’s main event following a three-year layoff in an attempt to reclaim the UFC bantamweight title he never lost in the cage. The 36-year-old surprised the MMA world in May 2020 when he announced his retirement following a successful defense of the bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. That win capped off an impressive four-fight championship run that saw Cejudo upset Demetrious Johnson to claim the UFC flyweight title, defend it with a 32-second knockout of T.J. Dillashaw, then capture the vacant bantamweight title with a knockout of Marlon Moraes.

He faces a tough test in Sterling, however. “The Funkmaster” has won eight straight bouts and will become the first UFC bantamweight champion to notch three consecutive title defenses if he’s able to emerge victorious at UFC 288.

Will Cejudo continue his quest to eventually become “C-4,” or has he met his match in Sterling?