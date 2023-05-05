Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder weigh-in video

At the Canelo vs. Ryder weigh-ins Friday, Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder will step on the scale, and MMA Fighting will have the live video.

Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder square off with Alvarez’s WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line Saturday at the Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In the main event, Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder will have to hit the super middleweight limit of 168 pounds.

The Canelo vs. Ryder weigh-ins are expected to begin at 3 p.m. ET above.

Check out Canelo vs. Ryder weigh-in results below.

Main Card (DAZN PPV at 7 p.m. ET)

Canelo Alvarez vs. John Ryder

Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Ronal Batista

Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Ricards Bolotniks

Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela vs. Steve Spark

Preliminary Card

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Alexander Mejia

Bek Nurmaganbet vs. Argenis Espana

Lawrence King vs. Elio German Rafael

Johansen Alvarez Suarez vs. Johan Rodriguez Arreguin

Abilkhan Amankul vs. Jesus Moroyoqui Palomares

Carlos Emiliano Rojo vs. Fabian Trejo Rivera

Jesus Larios vs. Alejandro Curiel